Crews battle third fire at a book printing plant in Dallas Township

DALLAS TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Fire crews are battling the third fire this week at the Offset Paperback Manufacturers plant in Dallas Township Friday evening.





Firefighters are responding to heavy fire on Memorial Highway since 6:20 p.m.

According to crews on the scene, this is the third fire this week at the book printing plant, this is the same area where a smaller fire occurred Wednesday night.

Our Eyewitness News members on the scene say this fire has crews fighting to be put out.

Crews say the fire is not under control at this time. We will update you with the latest as it is released.