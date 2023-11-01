SHENANDOAH, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Firefighters were on the move in Schuylkill County Wednesday afternoon at a local water company.

A fire broke out in the equipment garage of Aqua Water in Shenandoah on North Fergusson Street around 1:00 p.m.

Firefighters say there was heavy smoke inside and fortunately, no one was there when it started. It took them about 20 minutes to bring under control.

No one was injured and Shenandoah officials are working with a state police fire marshal to find the cause.