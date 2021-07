DURYEA, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE 28/WYOU 22 EYEWITNESS NEWS) – Crews battled a fire overnight in Luzerne County.

The call came in around 11:30 pm Wednesday night for a structure fire on Pettebone Street in Duryea.

Multiple crews from Luzerne and Lackawanna county were called to the scene to assist the second alarm fire.

It’s unclear if anyone was injured or how many people are displaced.

A fire marshal was called in to investigate a cause.