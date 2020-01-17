Crews Battle Morning Flames at Larksville Scrapyard

LARKSVILLE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) Smoke could be seen for miles Friday morning as multiple fire crews battled a blaze at James Tabit & Sons Scrapyard on Larksville Mountain.

As of 9am firefighters were still on scene but say the fire is now out.

A contractor removing scrap metal noticed the fire around 6am and called 911.

Thick black smoke could be seen billowing from James Tabit & Sons Scrapyard in Larksville Friday morning. Photo courtesy of Chief Josh Evans, Plymouth Borough Fire Department.

Dozens of vehicles are seen torched after a fire Friday morning at James Tabit & Sons Scrapyard in Larksville.

Multiple departments fought the flames which burned anywhere from 50 to 100 cars according to a worker at the yard.

Fire crews are seen cleaning up after the Friday morning fire.

There is no word at this hour on how the fire started.