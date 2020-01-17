Crews Battle Morning Flames at Larksville Scrapyard

LARKSVILLE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) Smoke could be seen for miles Friday morning as multiple fire crews battled a blaze at James Tabit & Sons Scrapyard on Larksville Mountain.
As of 9am firefighters were still on scene but say the fire is now out.
A contractor removing scrap metal noticed the fire around 6am and called 911.
Multiple departments fought the flames which burned anywhere from 50 to 100 cars according to a worker at the yard.
There is no word at this hour on how the fire started.