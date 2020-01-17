Closings & Delays
There are currently 35 active closings. Click for more details.

Crews Battle Morning Flames at Larksville Scrapyard

News
Posted: / Updated:

LARKSVILLE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) Smoke could be seen for miles Friday morning as multiple fire crews battled a blaze at James Tabit & Sons Scrapyard on Larksville Mountain.

As of 9am firefighters were still on scene but say the fire is now out.

A contractor removing scrap metal noticed the fire around 6am and called 911.

Thick black smoke could be seen billowing from James Tabit & Sons Scrapyard in Larksville Friday morning. Photo courtesy of Chief Josh Evans, Plymouth Borough Fire Department.
Dozens of vehicles are seen torched after a fire Friday morning at James Tabit & Sons Scrapyard in Larksville.

Multiple departments fought the flames which burned anywhere from 50 to 100 cars according to a worker at the yard.

Fire crews are seen cleaning up after the Friday morning fire.

There is no word at this hour on how the fire started.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

3-Day Forecast

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Community Calendar

Your Photos