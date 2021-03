WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — A fire broke out on the 600 block of Wildwood Boulevard Thursday morning.

The Williamsport Bureau of Fire and Williamsport City Police were both on scene. They tell Eyewitness News the fire has since been put out and a large hole was visible through the roof of the home.

There is no word yet on what started the fire or if anyone was injured.