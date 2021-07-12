Crews battle late-night fire in Luzerne County

LEHMAN TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – Fire crews were out late Sunday night battling a fire in Luzerne County.

The fire broke out around 11:30 on the 100 block of Outlet Road in Lehman Township. The owner of the home noticed the flames and called 911.

Crews from at least seven departments responded to the fire. The home suffered major damage as a result of the fire.

There were no reported injuries.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time but lightning was reported as striking near the house at the time the fire broke out.