SOUTH ABINGTON TOWNSHIP, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Department of Conservation and Natural Resources is warning of a high wildfire risk this spring, and right on cue, fire crews were called out to dozens of fires Monday that sparked throughout our region.

One crew even used a helicopter to douse the flames.

The greatest danger of wildfires in Pennsylvania occurs during the spring months of March, April, and May, and the autumn months of October and November.

According to the DCNR, 99% of all wildfires in our state are caused by people.

Smoke could be seen for miles as flames tore through the side of a mountain in the Chinchilla section of South Abington Township.

Firefighters got the initial call around 2:00 p.m. Monday.

“The fire had actually spread pretty quick on us. That’s when we requested more units and the hillside here is very steep so it was very difficult for our units coming in to get access up there,” said Chinchilla Hose Company Assistant Fire Chief Don Snyder.

The Assistant Chief believes the fire started in the backyard of a home as people were burning things.

Around 40 crews battled the smoky fire with help from a DCNR helicopter spraying water.

“The helicopter is a huge help, huge help. It’s putting out a lot of fire that our guys can’t get to from the bottom of the mountain here so the crews on top are making some headway but that helicopter has definitely put out a lot of fire for us,” said Snyder.

With the warm spring weather comes a warning from fire officials and the DCNR.

Snyder urges the public to use caution and be mindful of the conditions outside.

“It’s the perfect storm this week because everything’s so dry, we haven’t had a lot of rain so far and the stuff is catching quick and it’s spreading quick because of the wind,” Assistant Chief Snyder explained.

Crews spent hours at the scene of the fire in Lackawanna County.