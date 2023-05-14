LARKSVILLE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— Happening in Larksville, emergency crews were on the scene of a fire in Luzerne County which can be seen for miles.

It broke out Sunday afternoon in Larksville and is burning inside a junkyard.

Eyewitness News was there on East Main Street in Larksville in front of the Lark Dijner where smoke was seen billowing from a fire at J-L Junkyard.

Crews are still working to put out this fire which was first reported to be a brush fire but is burning inside J-L Junkyard.

Firefighters were first called around 3:00 p.m. Sunday afternoon for the smoky fire.

Reports indicate crews have been struggling with low water pressure.

They have also had to bring in heavy equipment to separate what’s burning inside the junkyard in order to stop the fire from spreading and to put it out.

We are still waiting to hear about the extent of the damage and the cause of the fire.

In the meantime, police have Route 11 shut down from the Carey Avenue Bridge to Boston Hill Road.

Eyewitness News will have more about the fire Sunday night at 11:00 p.m.