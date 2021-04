SWOYERSVILLE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBREW/YOU-TV) — Crews are working to extinguish a house fire in Swoyersville.





The fire broke out just after 10:00 a.m. in the 30 block of Labar Street. The cause of the fire is unknown at this time. It is not clear if anyone was injured.

We will provide updates as more information becomes available.