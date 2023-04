SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Crews are actively battling a house fire in Scranton.

Multiple fighters are on the scene of a house fire in the 1200 block of Linden Street Monday around 5:00 p.m.

There is no word if anyone was injured or how the fire was started. Eyewitness News will update you with the latest as it is released.