CATAWISSA BOROUGH, COLUMBIA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Fires crews spent about an hour battling flames at a home in Catawissa Tuesday afternoon.

Fire crews worked to extinguish hot spots after putting out flames at the Walnut Street home Tuesday.

The call came in around 12:30 for a reported fire in the 200 block of Walnut Street in the borough.

Fire officials say no one was home when the fire started. It was not immediately clear what started the blaze or how badly the home was damaged.