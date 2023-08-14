SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Crews were on the scene Monday night battling a house fire in Scranton that left one firefighter injured.

Officials confirmed with 28/22 News the Scranton Fire Department was called at about 9:00 p.m. to a reported house fire on the 1700 block of Perry Avenue.

Fire Chief Dan Hallowich of the Scranton Fire Department told 28/22 News one firefighter was injured and transported to a nearby hospital. There is no word on their condition at this time.

“Crews made a quick aggressive interior attack and knocked it back pretty quick and were to control it in a pretty decent amount of time,” said Chief Hallowich.

Officials say they believe the fire started on the second floor of the home and no one was inside at the time.

Officials tell 28/22 News an investigation into the fire is underway.

This is a developing story and 28/22 News will provide more information as it becomes available.