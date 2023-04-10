SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Scranton Fire Department responded to a structure fire Monday night in the “Green Ridge Corners” in Scranton.

According to the Lackawanna County Police Communications, a call came in around 5:33 p.m. for a reported structure fire at 1824 Anderson Avenue in the Green Ridge Corners area of Scranton.

Eyewitness News crews on scene say the fire ignited in a building between two structures on the second story which housed apartments above a discount outlet, Kleha’s Martial Arts Academy and Raven’s Nest Tattoo and Art Emporium.

Crews say outside the second-story window is charred and at first, firefighters struggled to knock out the source of the fire, however, got it under control within a half hour of arriving and all residents got out of the house safely.

According to Scranton Assistant Fire Chief Jeff White, there are currently no injuries to report but at least four apartments have been ruined and two businesses were impacted and displaced.

It is currently unknown how the fire started or how many families have been displaced by the blaze. However, crews on scene say the American Red Cross is assisting those families who have been impacted by the flames and UGI is also on scene.

This is a developing story and Eyewitness News will keep you dated as information becomes available.