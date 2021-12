DALLAS TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Several crews responded to a fire in Dallas Township Tuesday night.

The second-alarm fire broke out around 9:30 p.m. in the garage of a home on Hildebrant Road. Heavy smoke could be seen coming from the home.

Crews were able to clear the fire around 12:30 on Wednesday.











Eyewitness News is told it did spread from the garage into the home. The extent of the damage is not yet known.

No injuries have been reported.