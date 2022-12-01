ORANGE TOWNSHIP, COLUMBIA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Crews are on the scene of a second alarm commercial structure fire in Columbia County at Hess Market and an attached hardware store.

According to the Columbia County Communications Center, crews are responding to the businesses in the 2300 block of State Route 487 for the fire.

First responders said 15 fire departments are currently on the scene.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

This is a developing story at this time. Eyewitness News will update this article as more information is made available.