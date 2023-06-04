SNYDER COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Dozens of firefighters are busy this weekend battling a fierce wildfire in Snyder County.

The fire is burning on Shade Mountain near Mount Pleasant Mills as of Sunday, June 4, at 11:00 a.m.

A Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) spokesperson tells Eyewitness News a minimum of 150 acres have been scorched since the fire started Friday morning.

In addition to the DCNR, Crews from Milton, Penns Creek, Freemont, and Middleburg also responded to the fire.

Besides using five dozen firefighters Saturday, a helicopter, bulldozers, and even a drone were put to use.

It also rained Saturday which helped crews battle the flames.

Despite the DCNR citing good progress in the firefight, it could take several more days before the fire is fully put out.

This is a developing story and Eyewitness News will provide more information as it becomes available.