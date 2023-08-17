STROUDSBURG, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Stroudsburg Fire Department responded to an apartment fire early Thursday morning.

Photos courtesy of Stroudsburg Fire Department

The Stroudsburg Fire Department says they got a call at approximately 2:30 a.m. on Thursday for an apartment fire on the 500 block of Main Street.

According to the Stroudsburg Fire Departments Facebook Page, crews encountered heavy fire which extended to the exterior of the building.

All residents in the building were able to evacuate, with only minor injuries reported.

Officals report fire, smoke, and water damage to the building and minor smoke and water damage to neighboring buildings.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.