CLIFFORD TOWNSHIP, SUSQUEHANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Crews were called to battle a barn fire in Clifford Township after troopers say it was likely struck by lightning.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, a PSP Dunmore Fire Marshal was called to a reported barn fire on the 4000 block of State Route 247 in Clifford Township at 1:35 p.m.

After an investigation, Troopers say the barn owner’s son reportedly heard a loud crashing sound earlier in the day.

Hours after the son left the barn at about 11:45 a.m., PSP report the Clifford Fire Department was called at 1:11 p.m. for a report of smoke coming from the barn.

Crews were met with heavy smoke and fire broke through the roof and front wall, according to PSP.

Fire crews on scene told troopers that heavy thunderstorms came through the area before the fire started.

State police believe lightning may have started the fire.

No farm animals or people were hurt in the fire and state police are investigating the incident.