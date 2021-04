NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — In Northumberland County, crews were out late responding to a brush fire.

The Northumberland County Communications Center confirms to Eyewitness News calls for a brush fire came in just after 2:30 Monday afternoon.

Fire crews were on scene for hours, working to put this one out. We are told they were attempting to fan the flames as late as 10 p.m. Monday night.

It’s unknown at this hour what caused the fire.