DURYEA, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Crews are battling a brush fire that broke out in Luzerne County early Wednesday morning.

The area where flames sparked is located off Coxton Road along Campbell’s Ledge where fire could be seen scorching trees and brush, sending smoke pouring into the sky.



Crews were called on Monday as well to tackle flames in the woods off Coxton Road.

The cause of the fire has not yet been determined.

This is a developing story and Eyewitness News will have more information on it as it becomes available.