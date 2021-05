ORANGEVILLE, COLUMBIA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – Crews were called to a barn in Columbia County on Saturday when it went up in flames.

The fire was reported around 11:30 am on the 300 block of Winding Creek Road in Orangeville.

There have been no reports of injuries at this time.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

This is a developing story and we will have more information on it as it becomes available.