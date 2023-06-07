WYOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Crews responded to an auto body shop fire Wednesday afternoon in hazy conditions from Canada’s wildfires.

Firefighters were called for a fire at the Shamrock Auto Body Strcutre in the 1900 block of Route 92 around 12:00 p.m.

A resident who lived across the street from the shop called 911 when he noticed smoke coming from the building.

Crews on the scene tell Eyewitness News the building is a total loss and several cars at the shop were destroyed in the fire. Other cars suffered damages in some way.

At this time no injuries were reported and the cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Several fire companies responded to the scene.