TRESCKOW, CARBON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Crews responded to a large fire Thursday afternoon behind a post office in Carbon County.

Crews battled flames inside a home on East Market Street in Tresckow after someone saw smoke coming from the building.

Eyewitness News was told by crews on the scene the fire spread to more than one home.

There is no word on how many homes were affected at this time.

No one was injured and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

This is a developing story and Eyewitness News will update this story as details become available.