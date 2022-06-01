The team is graduating this year and marks their 11th year together

MOUNTAIN TOP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— The Crestwood High School Vehicle Team won first place in the Odyssey of the Mind World Championship on May 23.

Shannon Griffiths, Chris Hannon, Kaitlyn Leicht, Claire Lenio, Ruthie Mullisky, Olivia Richards, and Nicole Zurawski became world champions after defeating 28 other teams representing their states and countries.

Back Row: Shannon Griffiths, Claire Lenio, Christopher Hannon, Kaitlyn Leicht

Front Row: Olivia Richards, Nicole Zurowski, Ruthie Mullisky

Back Row: Claire Lenio, Kaitlyn Leicht, Nicole Zurowski, Shannon Griffiths, Christopher Hannon

Front Row: Ruthie Mullisky, Olivia Richards

Wendy Griffiths, a representative from the Crestwood team, said this team came together 11 years ago when they were in elementary school, and thanks to over a decade of teamwork, they not only won first place in the vehicle building competition, but also the Ranatra Fusca Award for creativity.

Over 600 teams participated in the worldwide competition and the Ranatara Fusca Award is only awarded to five teams who show outstanding creativity in their solution.

Griffiths says this award, and their first-place prize, is a great cap to the team’s success in the high school division. The team is graduating this year, so this marks the end of their journey together in the high school division.

Odyssey of the Mind does have a collegiate division, but members of the Crestwood team have expressed interest in becoming judges for Odyssey of the Mind.