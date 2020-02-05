Crestwood secondary school sanitized as precaution

WRIGHT TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) Superintendent Robert Mehalick says the Crestwood School District’s secondary campus was deep cleaned Tuesday night.

Mehalick says he made the decision to have the campus sanitized as a precaution to ensure families they are doing everything they can do protect student’s health and safety.

It was recently discovered that an individual that is a part of Crestwood School District’s secondary campus has traveled to an area of concern.

The individual’s identity is being withheld in accordance to HIPPA regulations.

Superintendent Mehalick states the individual traveled out of the country recently. The area of concern was not disclosed.

The Crestwood School District notified the Pennsylvania Department of Health as soon they were informed of the concern.

The Department of Health has been giving the school district guidance on how to handle the situation.

