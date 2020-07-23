Crestwood School District unveils plans for in-person classes in 2020

WRIGHT TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — The Crestwood School District has unveiled its reopening plans for the new school year including full in person classes slated to resume September 2.

Cyber School is also an option for families if they do not feel comfortable returning to school in person.





Eyewitness News spoke to students from Crestwood and other schools to get their take moving forward, in the new school year in the COVID-19 era.

