Crestwood School District confirms case of COVID-19

WRIGHT TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — A construction employee working at the Crestwood School District has tested positive for COVID-19, the district confirmed on Facebook.







“We are confident no students or staff members have been exposed, as the employee was contained to the inside of the building,” the Facebook post read.

Superintendent of schools Robert Mehalick tells Eyewitness News that a person working for a contractor tested positive for COVID-19.

Mehalick says the district is confident that no students or school staff were exposed to the individual. The individual worked in the middle school building on the heating and air conditioning systems.

The administration says the building will be closed for a deep cleaning. Outdoor activities on the campus have not been canceled.

Classes are set to resume in the Crestwood School District on September 2 in a hybrid set up, some students in-person in classrooms while others will be online.

Tune in to Eyewitness News at 5pm for an up close look at how deep cleaning is being done in the district.