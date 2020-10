MOUNTAIN TOP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Students in the Crestwood School District will head back to the classroom.

The school board reversed its decision to keep students virtual and they will move to a hybrid model on October 26.

Students will be broken into two groups. One will attend in-person classes on Mondays and Tuesdays and the other group will on Thursday and Fridays.

