WRIGHT TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Crestwood School District is looking to fill another seat on its school board.

One of its members resigned Thursday after making racial and sexist comments about Vice President Kamala Harris.

28/22 News Reporter Gianna Galli spoke to a local official who urged the resignation and former students who want to see their alma mater better represented.

Robert Derwin has resigned from the Crestwood School Board after being urged to do so by the Wilkes-Barre chapter of the NAACP on Monday.

The resignation comes over social media comments about the vice president comments that are highly inappropriate and disturbing.

Robert Derwin, a newly appointed member of the Crestwood School Board in December of 2023 resigned Wednesday evening, according to a press release sent out by the school district, and obtained by our media partner the Times Leader.

Assistant Secretary Daryl Lewis of the NAACP Wilkes-Barre chapter says Derwin was urged to step down on Monday after social media posts by Derwin were brought to the chapter’s attention.

“We were concerned about that individual’s character and his influence on impressionable students as well as any potential racial biases that he might be displaying,” Lewis said.

The racial and sexual remarks Derwin posted to Facebook included several derogatory terms aimed directly at Vice President Harris.

“The whole situation is surprising, odd. It’s not good,” said a 2023 Crestwood Graduate from Mountain Top.

In a special school board meeting on Thursday, school board members did not comment on or address the matter, but the press release sent out on Thursday says in part, “The past and recent social media post and videos of Mr. Robert Derwin do not reflect the standards we hold at the Crestwood School District.”

“We expect our educators to treat students and to hold opinions that are not racially motivated,” Lewis explained.

Lewis and the former students that 28/22 News spoke with hope to see the next person filling this position representing the school appropriately.

“I hope they find some good people who can run the schoolboard that will make the school better instead of just not making us look bad,” said Mountain Top resident and 2023 Crestwood Graduate Alex Wiedlich.

“It will be nice to see more people who are involved in developing the community. These things can’t be rushed or forced and the right people need to be chosen or elected into these positions,” Lewis continued.

The Crestwood School District is now accepting letters of interest for the school board open spot from community stakeholders who reside in the Crestwood School District.