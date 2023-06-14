WAYNE TOWNSHIP, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — After the unexpected loss of one of its graduates, one Luzerne County school is offering support to students mourning.

Following a fatal crash killing two in Schuylkill County, the Crestwood High School Secondary Campus Principal on Wednesday released a statement.

I am sad to inform you that one of our students died unexpectedly Monday in an automobile accident. Maria Enfinger was a 12th grader at our school who had just graduated this past Saturday. Maria was a kindhearted student who will be greatly missed by everyone who knew her. Secondary Campus Principal John Gorham

Additionally, Gorham added the District Social Worker would be available to meet with students who need support following the untimely passing.