WRIGHT TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— The PSSA and Keystone tests are fast approaching for students, but students in the Crestwood School District let loose and had some fun on Friday.

It was a beautiful day for plenty of fun and games at Crestwood High School. There was a pep rally, an inflatable obstacle course, axe throwing, and more.

The superintendent said today was for celebrating students.

“So the Crestwood School District, we’re looking for our students to improve, grow that’s what we’re looking for. So coming out of the pandemic, we’re just looking for growth and we’re ready. I mean the students have prepared all year with the staff and we’re just really excited, but today’s about celebrating all of the students.” said Natasha Milazzo, Superintendent of the Crestwood School District.

This was the first, “Comets Let’s Soar Day,” but school officials say it looks like a new tradition has started.