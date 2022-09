MOUNTAIN TOP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— The Crestwood High School Football team honored our nation’s veterans on Friday night.

Friday night’s ceremony included a flag ceremony, fireworks, and even a tank!





One of the veterans the school honored was Raymond Samolis who served with the U.S. Army in WWII from 1944 to 1946.

“I served my time. Some of my buddies never made it, but I’m here,” Samolis told Eyewitness News.

Samolis served in the Pacific Theatre during World War Two.