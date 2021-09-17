Crestwood Comets host ‘Salute to Service’

WRIGHT TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Luzerne County high school paid tribute to our servicemen and women during a special football game Friday night.

The Crestwood Comets took on the Western Wayne Wildcats in honor of veterans and members of the military serving in the armed forces.

This “Salute to Service” brought hundreds of people from the mountain top community together for an evening of patriotism.

“It’s a culmination of celebrating our veterans, past and present. And it’s a celebration of our country being free with the sacrifices of the brave,” Martin Bibla, the assistant coach of the Crestwood Comets.

Before kickoff, the Pennsylvania National Guard flew a Chinook helicopter over the field. Guests got to interact with the soldiers and even learn about military equipment up-close.

“I think it’s just a great thing. It brings back what the national guard is all about which is getting out, supporting community events showing that you know citizens, soldiers. Supporting the community where we get a lot of our soldiers from,” said Captain Jeremy Whitmer, member of the Pennsylvania National Guard.

A presentation of colors and taps were performed by the local American Legion and VFW posts. The ceremony also included a flag retirement and presentation to John Henry, the oldest living veteran in Mountain Top.

The game kicked off with the firing of a cannon and fireworks. Thirteen flags were mounted in honor of the 13 service members killed last month in Afghanistan.

“The support in the community as you can see is in full effect tonight and it’s wonderful,” said Bibla.