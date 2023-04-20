WRIGHT TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A significant budget shortfall is forcing a Luzerne County school district to lay off up to 20 teaching positions and slash art and library programs.

Those difficult decisions were laid out in a heated and emotional meeting Thursday night.

A budget battle is underway within the Crestwood School District.

As deadlines draw near, decisions have to be made amid a $2.7 million dollar deficit.

A sea of parents, teachers, and community members gathered in the Crestwood High School auditorium Thursday night.

It’s where the school board of directors hosted a public meeting.

“When the ship is sinking, it doesn’t matter what you throw overboard, whether it’s furloughs, whether it’s other cuts, anything, you don’t plug the hole, you’re gonna sink,” said Marla Campbell from the Crestwood School District Board of Education.

The board passed a resolution with the intent to suspend up to 20 professional employees for economic reasons.

“I’m going to say one thing that makes perfect sense to everyone in this room. You cannot educate without educators. And if that is the first thing you’re gonna cut, I want to know everything else that wasn’t cut,” taxpayer Kelly Van Den Berg.

The decision comes as the district faces a nearly $3,000,000 dollar deficit balancing the 2023-2024 budget.

“We have looked at many options like Mrs. Campbell said. We did the healthcare, we did pharmacy, we looked at all of our contracts whether it’s a staff contract, whether it’s a contract with paper, supplies, to transportation,” said Crestwood School District Superintendent Natasha Malazzo.

In an additional budget-saving move, the board decided in February to curtail elementary art and library programs.

“Sitting on the cusp of 20 furloughs feels more like our Comets are burning out, not soaring. Let’s be candid. It’s painful and embarrassing to say and for our community to admit that this district has been mismanaged for decades,” teacher Janice Ciavarella said.

A preliminary meeting is set for Monday with the Crestwood Teacher Union to discuss furloughs.

Eyewitness News was told the furloughs would go into effect on July 1.