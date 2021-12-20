Former Crestwood band director charged with inappropriate contact with student

WRIGHT TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Wright Township police have formally filed charges against a former band director who is said to have had inappropriate relations with a student in 2019.





Police say that in 2019 they received a tip on Childline that 38-year-old Theron Roberts had inappropriate contact with a teenage student.







Roberts was terminated from his teaching and band director positions in 2020. He is charged with two counts of indecent assault, corruption of minors and harassment.

