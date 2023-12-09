KINGSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A holiday market like no other is sending chills up customers’ spines in Kingston.

The Merry Creepmas holiday market at AlleyCrafts blends some of the peculiar and strange with a dash of Christmas spirit.

The spooky-themed holiday craft market included more than 15 vendors selling all sorts of oddities you might find on Krampus’ shelf.

Besides unique gifts like handmade jewelry or Hogwarts Housecat pins, there were also traditional crafts like macrome plant holders plenty for shoppers from whom to pick.

“You’re helping out normal folks that do this for a living or in their spare time, and I always like more than, national stores or anything like that, chains; and buying things that come from anywhere really. These are things that people make themselves with their own time and their own creativeness, I just think it’s wonderful and they’re one of a kind,” explained Kevin Pizzano from Dallas.

The two-day market wrapped up on Saturday.

NEPA CraftWorks’ final market of the calendar year is next Saturday and Sunday at the Tilbury Community Center in West Nanticoke.