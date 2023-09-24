TUNKHANNOCK, WYOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The autumn season is here, and it’s the season of apples and pumpkins. Every year we see how creative people can get with seasonal goods.

28/22 News Reporter Iyee Jagne checked out a local business before it got too wet Sunday to check out what the site is doing with its seasonal harvest.

It’s officially Fall, so you know what that means; pumpkin spice and everything nice!

Walk and wander. That’s what one of the owners of Creekside Gardens says to her guests.

The Pumpkin Walk in Tunkhannock is full of unique pumpkins of all shapes and sizes. Some are spooky-themed and others have friendly faces painted on them.

This garden is also pet friendly so your four-legged friends can also wander the garden, and if you’re more of an activity kind of person, there’s something for you too.

“If you want to participate in an activity, we have I Spy cards to find certain pumpkins and things throughout the gardens, so you get a little pencil in a card and crosses those off. You get a fun sticker at the end and also registered for an entry in a weekly raffle for a $50 gift card,” said Creekside Gardens co-owner Sherri Kukuchka.

There are also games like this bean toss which a brother and sister stopped to play. They are in town to celebrate their grandmother’s birthday.

“There’re a lot! I like the different pumpkins. I didn’t know there are pumpkins that have like warts on them and also like snake pumpkins that go in trees,” said William Perthes of Havertown.

“I like the weather and I like seeing all the different drawings on the pumpkins. I like the spiders over there,” said Havertown resident Katherine Perthes.

This pumpkin walk has over 1,000 pumpkins and they offer so much more.

Inside they have all kinds of seasonal treats and even soaps. They also have a greenhouse where you can purchase some house plants.

“It really is all about having an experience, kind of, just stepping away from your regular routine, and really, we just ask people to just visit and wonder, just to come, and um, you know, just enjoy nature, and um, unplug,” said Kukuchka.