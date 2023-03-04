WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY(WBRE/WYOU)— The Luzerne County Courthouse hosted some incredible crafters and talented individuals on Saturday.

Luzerne-Wyoming Counties Mental Health and Developmental Services kicked off the celebration by showcasing some local talent.

The event brought in more than 300 people who enjoyed some live music, food, and of course all of the crafts offered by vendors.

“It can bring more awareness to people that come, so they can see that they have plenty of abilities and skills that they can offer to this world but to put on an event like this and have people come together, this is what makes it all worth it,” said Amy Tomkoski, deputy administrator for Luzerne Wyoming Mental Health Developmental Services.

March is Developmental Disabilities Awareness Month.

According to Celebrate EDU, more than 6,000,000 Americans, including one in six children between the ages of three and 17 have one or more developmental disabilities.