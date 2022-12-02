EASTON, NORTHAMPTON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — ‘Tis the season to be gifting, and Crayola Experience announced it is gifting a total of $500,000 in holiday prize giveaways.

Crayola Experience

Each Crayola Experience is gifting up to $62,500 worth of products and Crayola Experience Adventures to guests who sign up for a free color wheel spin during the month-long giveaway.

The indoor family destination is bringing Crayola Color Kickoff celebrations to four of its attraction locations across the country—including one in downtown Easton.

A match prize donation of $250,000 to the First Responders Children’s Foundation will benefit first responder families around Crayola Experience attractions in Pennsylvania, Florida, Texas, and Arizona.

Crayola Experience also offers free annual passes to law enforcement, firefighters, emergency medical technicians, and military personnel.

The Crayola Experience Holiday Prize Giveaway runs through December 31. The color wheel spin is free but guests must sign up in advance on the Crayola Experience website.