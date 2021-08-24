Crash with two tractor-trailers, one car, person ejected from vehicle in Carbon County

CARBON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Carbon County Communication Center confirms with Eyewitness News a three-vehicle accident occurred that involved two tractor-trailers, and one car where a person was ejected.

According to the Communication Center, the accident happened on I-1476 Northeast between State Route 903, near the Jim Thorpe, Lake Harmoney exit and Mahoning Valley exit, heading south mile marker 82.2

At this current moment, the right lane is open but the left lane and shoulder have been shut down. PennDOT says people should expect delays and avoid 476 South.

At this time units on scene are searching for the person ejected from the vehicle, they have yet to be found.

This is an ongoing event we will update you with the latest information as it is released.