HAMILTON TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Monroe County coroner is on the scene of a crash that has shut down State Route 33.

According to Pennsylvania State Police-Stroudsburg, troopers were called to the collision on SR 33 which caused both lanes of traffic to shut down until further notice.

PSP says both the northbound and southbound lanes of State Route 33 near Saylorsburg are closed and drivers should avoid the area.

This is a developing story and Eyewitness News will keep you updated with the latest information as it becomes available.