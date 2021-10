SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A crash temporarily closed down a section of Interstate 81 early Friday morning in Lackawanna County.

The crash happened just before 2:00 a.m. going southbound between the Business Route 6 and Main Avenue exit in Scranton.

Pennsylvania State Police have yet to report any injuries from the crash.

Crews were able to move the tractor-trailer that was involved over to the shoulder of the highway and get traffic moving.