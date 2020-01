EFFORT, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) A road in Monroe County is shut down at this hour after a car crashed into a pole and took down utility lines.

The crashed happened this morning before 9:00am on Route 115 in Effort just south of Heckmen Orchards. Some residents did lose power as a result.

PPL has crews on the scene and says the repairs should be complete by approximately 1:00pm.

Drivers can expect delays while repairs are being made.