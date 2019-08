(WBRE/WYOU-TV) One woman was taken to the hospital after a grinding wreck in Luzerne County Tuesday morning.

It happened at the intersection of Interstate 80 and Route

93 in Sugarloaf Township.

A tractor-trailer was coming off the interstate when it collided with an S-U-V.

The woman driving the S-U-V was trapped for a time.

She was taken to a hospital. There’s no word on her condition.