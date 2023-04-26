EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation announced State Route 339 (SR 339) is closed due to a crash Wednesday evening in Luzerne and Columbia counties.

PennDOT says SR 339 northbound is closed between Route 93 in Nescopeck, Luzerne County, and Smith Hollow Road in Mifflin Township, Columbia County, due to a vehicle crash.

The Luzerne County 911 Communications Center confirmed a Crash Reconstruction Team was on the scene earlier in Nescopeck at the intersection of Broad Street and Mifflin Road.

According to PennDOT, a detour using local roads is in place and the roadway is expected to reopen around 5:00 p.m.

Drivers can check up-to-date road conditions by visiting 511PA online or calling 511.