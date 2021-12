RUSH TOWNSHIP, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A crash occurred on Route 309 South, leaving one person dead and another person injured.

According to Schuylkill County Communication Center, the crash occurred in Rush Township, Thursday afternoon on Route 309.

There has been no word on what caused the crash or what vehicles were involved. Pennsylvania State Police are investigating the crash.

