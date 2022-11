SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — PennDOT states Interstate 81 is closed beginning in Scranton due to a crash.

According to PennDOT, exit 185, the President Biden Expressway southbound in Scranton is open to one lane after a crash. Details on the crash are limited at this time.

PennDOT says the estimated time of reopening is 2:00 p.m. Drivers can check on road conditions at 511PA.