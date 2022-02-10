Wilkes-Barre crash leaves one injured, closing off River Street

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A two-car crash closed a portion of North River Street in Wilkes-Barre Thursday afternoon, leaving one woman injured and an oil spill contained by kitty litter.

According to our Eyewitness News crews that were on the scene, the crash happened a little after 3:30 p.m. Both vehicles were blocking the busy street when the Wilkes-Barre City police and fire responded.

Our crews say firefighters spread kitty litter to absorb the large amount of oil that spilled into the busy street.

The scene is now clear. Witnesses say an elderly woman was hurt and taken to the hospital – the extent of her injuries are unknown.