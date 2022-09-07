ALLENTOWN, LEHIGH COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— Officials said a 25-year-old woman died after being struck by a vehicle while walking in Lehigh County on Tuesday.

The Lehigh County Coroner’s office said Angela Yowakim, a 25-year-old woman, was walking on North Irving Street and Andre Reed Way, right outside of Louis E. Dieruff High School, around 6:42 a.m. in Allentown when she was struck by a vehicle.

The coroner said Yowakim was pronounced dead around 4:08 p.m. at Saint Luke’s Hospital in Bethlehem on September 6 due to multiple blunt force injuries sustained from the crash. Her death has been ruled an accident.

According to WFMZ in Allentown, Yowakim graduated from Dieruff in 2015 and worked at the school as a teacher’s aide.

In addition to the coroner’s office, the Allentown Police Department and Lehigh County District Attorney’s Office are investigating this incident.

The Allentown Police Department is asking anyone who witnessed the incident to call them at 610-437-7751.