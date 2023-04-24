LINDEN, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The coroner stated a man has died in a crash after a car flipped causing him to be pinned underneath.

According to the Lycoming County Coroner Charles Kiessling Jr., on Monday around 2:30 a.m., officers were called to a crash in the 1700 block of Quenshukeny Road in Linden.

Coroner Kiessling says the driver was traveling on the road when he failed to navigate a curve, left the roadway, struck an embankment, a utility pole, and a tree.

The car rolled over and the driver, 36-year-old Christopher Eisaman, was ejected causing him to be pinned underneath.

He was pronounced dead on the scene from the injuries he sustained in the crash.